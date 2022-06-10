Plans continue for memorial honoring tornado victims in Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Plans continue for a memorial to honor tornado victims in Dawson Springs.

The Dawson Springs Rotary Club plans to place it at the top of the hill in the City Park because you can see so many of the affected homes from that spot.

That’s where the new Rotary pavilion will be built as well.

The former building was destroyed in the storms.

Members plan to have the memorial in place by the first anniversary of the tornadoes in December.

