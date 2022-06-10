Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Plans continue for memorial honoring tornado victims in Dawson Springs

Plans continue for memorial honoring tornado victims in Dawson Springs
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Plans continue for a memorial to honor tornado victims in Dawson Springs.

[Gov. Beshear talks recovery efforts 6 months after deadly storms]

The Dawson Springs Rotary Club plans to place it at the top of the hill in the City Park because you can see so many of the affected homes from that spot.

That’s where the new Rotary pavilion will be built as well.

The former building was destroyed in the storms.

Members plan to have the memorial in place by the first anniversary of the tornadoes in December.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacquline Elbahga
Police: Children left alone, woman charged with neglect
John Stevens.
Grandson of 85-yr-old homicide victim charged with murder
Mary Lou Eggleston Mugshot
Officials: Escaped inmate on the run in Daviess Co.
File photo of money
Gov. Holcomb wants to give taxpayers another $225
Primetime opening new location in Evansville
Primetime opening new location in Evansville

Latest News

WFIE Daviess Co., Ky
Owensboro Army National Guard veteran to receive Bronze Star Medal
Dawson Springs six months after deadly storms.
Gov. Beshear talks recovery efforts 6 months after deadly storms
Great Evansville Clean-Up happening Friday
Old National Events Plaza
Update expected on EVSC’s Summer Musical