Owensboro Army National Guard veteran to receive Bronze Star Medal

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owenboro’s Army National Guard veteran will get a Bronze Star Medal Friday.

Sergeant John Burlew will be honored for his actions during an operation in Afghanistan in 2002.

The award will be presented by Congressman Brett Guthrie at 1 p.m. at the Kentucky National Guard Readiness Center.

This Bronze Star Medal has a “V” distinction, which stands for Valor.

