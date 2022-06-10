Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Owensboro Army National Guard veteran to receive Bronze Star Medal

WFIE Daviess Co., Ky
WFIE Daviess Co., Ky(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owenboro’s Army National Guard veteran will get a Bronze Star Medal Friday.

Sergeant John Burlew will be honored for his actions during an operation in Afghanistan in 2002.

The award will be presented by Congressman Brett Guthrie at 1 p.m. at the Kentucky National Guard Readiness Center.

This Bronze Star Medal has a “V” distinction, which stands for Valor.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacquline Elbahga
Police: Children left alone, woman charged with neglect
John Stevens.
Grandson of 85-yr-old homicide victim charged with murder
Mary Lou Eggleston Mugshot
Officials: Escaped inmate on the run in Daviess Co.
File photo of money
Gov. Holcomb wants to give taxpayers another $225
Primetime opening new location in Evansville
Primetime opening new location in Evansville

Latest News

Plans continue for memorial honoring tornado victims in Dawson Springs
Plans continue for memorial honoring tornado victims in Dawson Springs
Dawson Springs six months after deadly storms.
Gov. Beshear talks recovery efforts 6 months after deadly storms
Great Evansville Clean-Up happening Friday
Old National Events Plaza
Update expected on EVSC’s Summer Musical