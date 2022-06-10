Owensboro Army National Guard veteran to receive Bronze Star Medal
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owenboro’s Army National Guard veteran will get a Bronze Star Medal Friday.
Sergeant John Burlew will be honored for his actions during an operation in Afghanistan in 2002.
The award will be presented by Congressman Brett Guthrie at 1 p.m. at the Kentucky National Guard Readiness Center.
This Bronze Star Medal has a “V” distinction, which stands for Valor.
