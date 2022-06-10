Officials: Escaped inmate on the run in Daviess Co.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Detention Center says an inmate escaped from their custody on Thursday.

Officials say the incident happened around 6:30 p.m.

According to a post on the facility’s Facebook page, 21-year-old Mary Lou Eggleston was receiving medical treatment at Owensboro Regional Health during the time of the escape.

In the process of escaping, officials say Eggleston stole a detention center vehicle. They described the car as a black Dodge Charger with the Daviess County Detention Center seal on the driver’s door, bearing the following license plate number: KG7868.

Officials say Eggleston is 5-foot-4, weighs 122 pounds and was last seen wearing a hospital gown.

According to the social media post, she was being held on two failure-to-appear warrants.

Officials say other police agencies were contacted for assistance, and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone sees Eggleston or the vehicle, officials say to call 911 or the Daviess County Detention Center at 270-685-8466.

