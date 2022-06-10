North boys golf takes care of business, secures 6th straight regional crown

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WFIE) - It was perfect weather to hit the links as the North boys golf team earned its sixth consecutive regional championship at Country Oaks Golf Course on Thursday.

Entering the tournament as heavy favorites, the Huskies will be returning to state after taking home the IHSAA regional crown with a team score of 308.

Among the other local teams that competed during Thursday’s regional round, Memorial had the next highest finish in the team standings. The Tigers closed in third place, which qualifies the team for state.

Gibson Southern wrapped up play in sixth place. Mater Dei ended the day with an eighth-place finish.

Individually, North’s Daymian Rij was the top medalist champion with a 1-under 71.

Gibson Southern’s Peyton Blackard shot 72 and finished in second place, while his Titans’ teammate Ryan Islam shot 75 for fifth place.

Blackard and Islam will advance to state competition as individual competitors.

Check out the full teams and individual standings below:

IHSAA Boys Regional @ Country Oaks Team Standings: Top Three Advance to State

1. North - 308

2. Covenant Christian - 312

3. Memorial - 319

4. Indpls. Brebeuf - 320

5. Brownsburg - 323

6. Gibson Southern - 323

7. Plainfield - 324

8. Mater Dei - 330

11. Vincennes Lincoln - 342

14. South Knox - 354

IHSAA Boys Regional @ Country Oaks: Top Five Individuals Advance to State

1. Peyton Blackard, Gibson Southern - 72

2. Ian Perry, Plainfield - 72

3. Jason Clark, Linton-Stockton - 74

4. Vincent Villanueva, Avon - 74

5. Ryan Islam, Gibson Southern - 75

