WATCH LIVE: Ky. Gov. Beshear joining community leaders in Hopkins Co. on 6 month deadly tornadoes anniversary

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to join local leaders in Hopkins County on the six month anniversary of the deadly Dec. tornadoes.

According to a press release, Beshear is expected to announce funding for land survey costs for the city of Dawson Springs. The funding comes from the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies fund.

