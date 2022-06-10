Birthday Club
WATCH LIVE: Ky. Gov. Beshear joining community leaders in Hopkins Co. on 6 month deadly tornadoes anniversary

By Monica Watkins, Brady Williams and Keaton Eberly
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to join local leaders in Hopkins County on the six month anniversary of the deadly Dec. tornadoes.

According to a press release, Beshear is expected to announce funding for land survey costs for the city of Dawson Springs. The funding comes from the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies fund.

[THURSDAY: Gov. Beshear talks recovery efforts 6 months after deadly storms]

You can watch that live event here at 3 p.m.

You can also watch our live team coverage of the tornado anniversary during 14 News at 4, 5, and 6, right here:

