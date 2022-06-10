‘Horses of Hope’ unveiled in storm-affected areas in Hopkins Co.

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A new art display was unveiled on Friday morning in Madisonville as a form of healing after the December storms in western Kentucky.

A Lexington non-profit and Independence Bank exhibited three life-size horse statues to honor tornado-affected areas across Kentucky.

It’s a program called “Horses of Hope.” The horses were done by 13 high school student artists.

The horse for Hopkins County was painted to have a quilt-like pattern. Two of the Hopkins County artists, Camryn LaGrange and Katelyn Gilbert, say the design represents their community, as well as their own lives, and they even dedicated a piece to the death of a classmate.

“I just wanted to be able to incorporate everybody, everything,” Gilbert said. “I didn’t want to leave anybody out. I wanted to represent everything the best I could and incorporate everyone to make everybody feel like they’re a part of this and not just me and the other artists.”

The horse statues will go to auction on Dec. 10, which is the one-year mark of the tornadoes.

The proceeds of the Hopkins County horse will benefit the Dawson Springs softball and baseball fields that were damaged by the storm.

