Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

‘Horses of Hope’ unveiled in storm-affected areas in Hopkins Co.

‘Horses of Hope’ unveiled in storm-affected areas in Hopkins Co.
By Bernado Malone
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A new art display was unveiled on Friday morning in Madisonville as a form of healing after the December storms in western Kentucky.

A Lexington non-profit and Independence Bank exhibited three life-size horse statues to honor tornado-affected areas across Kentucky.

It’s a program called “Horses of Hope.” The horses were done by 13 high school student artists.

The horse for Hopkins County was painted to have a quilt-like pattern. Two of the Hopkins County artists, Camryn LaGrange and Katelyn Gilbert, say the design represents their community, as well as their own lives, and they even dedicated a piece to the death of a classmate.

“I just wanted to be able to incorporate everybody, everything,” Gilbert said. “I didn’t want to leave anybody out. I wanted to represent everything the best I could and incorporate everyone to make everybody feel like they’re a part of this and not just me and the other artists.”

The horse statues will go to auction on Dec. 10, which is the one-year mark of the tornadoes.

The proceeds of the Hopkins County horse will benefit the Dawson Springs softball and baseball fields that were damaged by the storm.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Lou Eggleston Mugshot
Officials: Escaped inmate on the run in Daviess Co.
Jacquline Elbahga
Police: Children left alone, woman charged with neglect
John Stevens.
Grandson of 85-yr-old homicide victim charged with murder
File photo of money
Gov. Holcomb wants to give taxpayers another $225
Primetime opening new location in Evansville
Primetime opening new location in Evansville

Latest News

Owensboro Army National Guard veteran receives Bronze Star Medal
Owensboro Army National Guard veteran receives Bronze Star Medal
Dawson Springs family still grieving six months after surviving deadly December storms
Dawson Springs family still grieving six months after surviving deadly December storms
Officials: Escaped inmate on the run in Daviess Co.
Officials: Escaped inmate on the run in Daviess Co.
Funeral arrangements set for men who fell in Big Rivers ‘manhole’
Funeral arrangements set for men who fell in Big Rivers ‘manhole’