Henderson County softball preps for first state quarterfinal appearance in over 10 years

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - While the Henderson County softball team secured a spot in the state tournament last season, the program has not made it as far as the Elite Eight in more than a decade.

So needless to say, the 2022 season has been one to remember for the Colonels, who are currently sitting with a 33-2 record after squashing their Sweet 16 opponent, winning 13-0 over Oldham County this past weekend.

In his fourth season with the program, Henderson County head coach Shannon Troutman says there’s a special kind of energy with this group of athletes.

“They are an energetic bunch let me tell you, we try to have fun as well as get work in because when they feel good they play a lot better,” Troutman said. “In Kentucky, there are no classes, so you’re talking about 455 high schools. To make it to the Elite Eight out of 455 high schools, that’s a great accomplishment.”

The Lady Colonels are preparing to take on South Warren in the Elite Eight game. Henderson County faced the Spartans earlier this season, losing 8-1 back in May.

When asked if the team’s preparation has changed, players said they know what to expect, and they are focused on mental preparation.

“The game is very much the mental, not always just physical,” Henderson County junior first base Kendal Hargrove said. “We’re definitely working on our mental approaches.”

“We’ve just really been working on what we’re going to do, what mentality we’re going to take into the box whenever we go up to bat, and we just have to keep our defense flawless like it has been, so I think we’ll be good,” Henderson County senior centerfielder Kaytlan Kemp said.

The Colonels and Spartans will square off in the KHSAA softball quarterfinals at 4 p.m. CST on Friday.

