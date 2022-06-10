Great Evansville Clean-Up happening Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can get outside Friday and be a part of the Great Evansville Clean-Up.

People from several businesses will be cleaning up litter Friday morning.

Anyone who wants to help is welcome. They are going from 9 to noon.

Keep Evansville Beautiful will be near the entrance to Berry Global at 9.

Meanwhile, members of the Boys and Girls Club will be out for the 10th annual neighborhood clean-up.

They’ll be tidying up the blocks around of 700 Bellemeade Avenue.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will kick off the event at 11 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Club.

OneMain employees will be there to help.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.