Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Great Evansville Clean-Up happening Friday

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can get outside Friday and be a part of the Great Evansville Clean-Up.

People from several businesses will be cleaning up litter Friday morning.

Anyone who wants to help is welcome. They are going from 9 to noon.

Keep Evansville Beautiful will be near the entrance to Berry Global at 9.

Meanwhile, members of the Boys and Girls Club will be out for the 10th annual neighborhood clean-up.

They’ll be tidying up the blocks around of 700 Bellemeade Avenue.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will kick off the event at 11 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Club.

OneMain employees will be there to help.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacquline Elbahga
Police: Children left alone, woman charged with neglect
John Stevens.
Grandson of 85-yr-old homicide victim charged with murder
Mary Lou Eggleston Mugshot
Officials: Escaped inmate on the run in Daviess Co.
File photo of money
Gov. Holcomb wants to give taxpayers another $225
Primetime opening new location in Evansville
Primetime opening new location in Evansville

Latest News

WFIE Daviess Co., Ky
Owensboro Army National Guard veteran to receive Bronze Star Medal
Plans continue for memorial honoring tornado victims in Dawson Springs
Plans continue for memorial honoring tornado victims in Dawson Springs
Dawson Springs six months after deadly storms.
Gov. Beshear talks recovery efforts 6 months after deadly storms
Old National Events Plaza
Update expected on EVSC’s Summer Musical