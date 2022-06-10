Funeral set for 17-year-old shooting victim
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral services are Friday for Javion Deshay Presley-McNary.
Police say the 17-year-old was shot in the chest on June 5.
His showing is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel. That’s at 5330 Washington Avenue.
The burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
EVSC officials say he was a student at the Academy for Innovative Studies.
No arrests have been made in the case at this time.
