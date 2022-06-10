Funeral arrangements set for men who fell in Big Rivers ‘manhole’

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the two men who died on Tuesday while working at Big Rivers Green Plant in Henderson.

[Previous Story: Coroner identifies men who died at Big Rivers in Henderson]

According to an obituary, 34-year-old Eric Williams’ friends and family are invited to a “Life Celebration” on June 12 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. and on June 13 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Eric Williams (Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home)

They say a funeral service will be held on June 13 after the Life Celebration beginning at 11 a.m. All services are set to happen at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home.

A burial will follow the funeral service at Maple Hill Cemetery in New Harmony, Ind.

They say Williams was a heavy equipment operator for Charah Solutions for 10 years.

According to an obituary, he had a heart of gold and an uncanny intuition of knowing what others needed. He loved his boys and was an excellent father.

Williams is survived by his wife, Katie Williams and their sons Hunter Williams and Garrett Hensley; his parents, Theresa Garrison and William C. “Billy” Williams; In-laws Bruce and Kathy Hensley; sister Adelaide Davis; brothers Chad Dunn and his wife Jannea and Brad Dunn; sister-in-law Jamie Todd and her husband Dan of Robards; brother-in-law Robby Hensley and his wife Malissa; and many nieces and nephews.

According to an obituary, 39-year-old Phillip Michael Hill’s friends are family will gather for a visitation on June 11 after 5 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. A funeral service will be held on June 12 beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with a burial to follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Phillip Michael Hill (Tucker Funeral Home, Inc.)

They say Hill worked as an environmental engineer and was a lifelong resident of Muhlenberg County.

According to an obituary, he never met a stranger. All who knew him considered him a friend, and the feeling was mutual. He was always willing to lend a hand, in life or in the pits at the track. You could always count on Phillip.

Hill is survived by his wife, April Browning Hill and their sons, Hayden and Cayson Hill; his father, Michael Hill; sister, Crystal (Michael) Woodruff; mother-in-law, Sandy Browning; sister-in-law, Mandy (Brad) Gibson; nieces, Erin Woodruff, Katie Gray and Chelsea (Cole) Oldham; nephews, Justin Gibson, Destry Miller and Rylan Gibson; aunt, Pamela Roach; and uncle, Darren (Lorna) Welborn.

