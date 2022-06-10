Birthday Club
Ft. Branch and Evansville businesses featured on ‘America’s Best Restaurants’

R'z Cafe and Catering
R'z Cafe and Catering
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some local businesses are getting some exposure across the country. They’ll be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants.”

The online show was live from R’z Café and Catering in Fort Branch Friday morning. They also stopped in to Comfort by the Cross-Eyed Cricket in Evansville.

The show, which is based in Florence, Kentucky, has featured hundreds of restaurants in several states. They travel the country in a van, in effort to find the best food joints. They’ve also recently reviewed Hometown Roots in Henderson, Lure Seafood and Grille and Old Hickory in Owensboro, and Green’s Steakhouse in Madisonville.

Final episodes for R’z and Comfort are not yet posted.

