Friday Sunrise Headlines 6/10
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Today marks 6 months since deadly tornadoes tore through the Commonwealth. Over 80 Kentuckians lost their lives that day, including some here in the Tri-State. Jessica Costello is live in Dawson Springs where recovery efforts stand today.

The first public hearing on the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol is officially in the books. A new video of that day has also been released.

The man accused of killing his grandmother appeared in court. Detectives say they were able to quickly connect him to the death based on DNA found on his clothes.

Hoosiers could soon see $225 dollars in their bank account. Governor Eric Holcomb is proposing another taxpayer refund check to help relieve the rising cost of food and gas.

