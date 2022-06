OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The party gets going after five in downtown Owensboro Friday.

Fat Box will take the stage in McConnell Plaza at 7.

It’s all to raise awareness for the Nicky Hayden Foundation.

Flat Stanley Junior is on the Overlook Stage from 7 to 9.

Insulated will play classic, southern rock on the Ruoff Party Stage at 8:30.

