Former Princeton Mayor dies at 100

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Francisco native and former Princeton Mayor, William McConnell, has died.

He was 100 years old.

McConnell was a Navy Veteran who served in WWII.

He was Princeton’s Mayor from 1960 to 1972.

He also served Gibson County as a Councilman.

His funeral is set for next Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

There is visitation Monday at Colvin Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

