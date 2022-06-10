EVSC Foundation to present summer musical in July

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Foundation has announced which musical they will be producing this summer.

Officials say the SpongeBob Musical will be coming to the Old National Events Plaza Aiken Theatre July 14 through 17.

Tickets range from $10 for students to $20 for adults.

They say the production provides students an opportunity to experience the fine arts, as well as develop life skills like teamwork and confidence building.

”We’ll start here at the Old National Events Plaza with rehearsals, etc. in a few weeks, but students are already rehearsing at AIS on Diamond, and we’re just excited to share with the community that the event is coming,” EVSC Foundation president, Ely Sena-Martin says. “Hopefully folks will be excited to purchase tickets, bring their family to see SpongeBob.”

Proceeds from the musical help fund EVSC educator grants, classroom enrichment and other student experiences.

