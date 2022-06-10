Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Cooler, Scattered Showers

6/9 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
6/9 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain...mainly during the afternoon. Cooler as high temps drop into the low to mid-70s. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers early as low temps drop into the lower 60s.

Saturday, becoming partly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 80s.  Saturday night, partly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s.

Sunday, mostly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms as high temps reach 90-degrees.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacquline Elbahga
Police: Children left alone, woman charged with neglect
John Stevens.
Grandson of 85-yr-old homicide victim charged with murder
Mary Lou Eggleston Mugshot
Officials: Escaped inmate on the run in Daviess Co.
File photo of money
Gov. Holcomb wants to give taxpayers another $225
Primetime opening new location in Evansville
Primetime opening new location in Evansville

Latest News

14 First Alert Forecast
Big warmup over the weekend, next week
14 First Alert 6/9 at 10pm
14 First Alert 6/9 at 10pm
6/9 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
6/9 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Cooler, Less Humid