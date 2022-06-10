Cooler, Scattered Showers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain...mainly during the afternoon. Cooler as high temps drop into the low to mid-70s. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers early as low temps drop into the lower 60s.

Saturday, becoming partly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Saturday night, partly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s.

Sunday, mostly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms as high temps reach 90-degrees.

