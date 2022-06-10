21′ tall butterfly sculpture being installed at Owensboro’s Botanical Garden

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials from Western Kentucky Botanical Garden say a large art sculpture will be installed Saturday.

They say it was designed and created by local glass artist Scott Poynter and metal artist Chris Schartung.

Work has been underway for months to create and build a 21′ tall butterfly sculpture.

Officials say the colors of simulated glass used in the wings represent the top 12 cancers diagnosed in the state of Kentucky.

It’s part of the path of hope and healing, a new feature under construction at the botanical garden in Owensboro. It was created to encourage people to get outside and experience the healing powers of nature.

Butterfly sculpture at the Botanical Garden in Owensboro (Western Kentucky Botanical Garden)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.