21′ tall butterfly sculpture being installed at Owensboro’s Botanical Garden

Butterfly sculpture at the Botanical Garden in Owensboro
Butterfly sculpture at the Botanical Garden in Owensboro(Western Kentucky Botanical Garden)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials from Western Kentucky Botanical Garden say a large art sculpture will be installed Saturday.

They say it was designed and created by local glass artist Scott Poynter and metal artist Chris Schartung.

Work has been underway for months to create and build a 21′ tall butterfly sculpture.

Officials say the colors of simulated glass used in the wings represent the top 12 cancers diagnosed in the state of Kentucky.

It’s part of the path of hope and healing, a new feature under construction at the botanical garden in Owensboro. It was created to encourage people to get outside and experience the healing powers of nature.

Butterfly sculpture at the Botanical Garden in Owensboro
Butterfly sculpture at the Botanical Garden in Owensboro(Western Kentucky Botanical Garden)

