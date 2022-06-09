Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Wine Down to the Weekend happening Thursday at Reitz Home

(WAFB)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday evening could be a good time to Wine Down to the Weekend.

It’s an event at the Reitz Home in Evansville.

There will be wine and beer and a lot of live music.

This week’s artists are Bob Green, Monte Skelton and Gina Moore.

That’s from 5 to 7 Thursday night.

The Reitz Home is on Chestnut Street downtown.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Taylor Smith. Right: Timothy Wilson.
Coroner releases name of newborn found not breathing, parents arrested
Henderson officials: 2 dead after fall in drainage collection system
Coroner identifies men who died at Big Rivers in Henderson
Christopher McGee.
Evansville man sentenced to 24 years in child sex crime case
Boonville student dies after bike crash
Boonville students participate in ‘honor walk’ for late classmate
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign

Latest News

Man accused of fighting, threatening officers to appear in court
Grandson of 85-yr-old homicide victim charged with murder
The Cottage in Owensboro to host its first Strawberry Festival.
The Cottage hosting inaugural Strawberry Festival in Owensboro
West Side Nut Club Cruise-In from 2021.
West Side Nut Club annual Cruise-In set for this weekend
Kentucky State Capitol
Lobbying spending topped $11 million during Kentucky session