Wine Down to the Weekend happening Thursday at Reitz Home
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday evening could be a good time to Wine Down to the Weekend.
It’s an event at the Reitz Home in Evansville.
There will be wine and beer and a lot of live music.
This week’s artists are Bob Green, Monte Skelton and Gina Moore.
That’s from 5 to 7 Thursday night.
The Reitz Home is on Chestnut Street downtown.
