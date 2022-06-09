Wine Down to the Weekend happening Thursday at Reitz Home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday evening could be a good time to Wine Down to the Weekend.

It’s an event at the Reitz Home in Evansville.

There will be wine and beer and a lot of live music.

This week’s artists are Bob Green, Monte Skelton and Gina Moore.

That’s from 5 to 7 Thursday night.

The Reitz Home is on Chestnut Street downtown.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.