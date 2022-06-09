WIC participants getting more access to baby formula amidst shortage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced its offering waivers to give families with federal WIC benefits access to formula that’s not normally approved for them to buy in the program.

Officials with Kentucky WIC say they are participating in the waivers.

Vanderburgh County WIC Coordinator Mary Ellen Stonestreet says as of now, they are not issuing waivers in Indiana, but they can still help parents in need.

“We have more of a variety of formulas in their forms that we can offer like the ready-to-use or the powder,” said Stonestreet. “If a client sees a larger can at the store and it’s not on their benefits, they can call us and we can change their benefits.”

With the waivers in Kentucky and the flexibility given in Indiana, this allows WIC participants to take whatever formula they can find on the shelves still free of charge.

The waivers will ensure that WIC benefits can be expanded to include imported formulas coming from President Biden’s “Operation Fly Formula,” but Stonestreet says purchasing that might not be a good idea.

“We don’t want anyone to purchase foreign formula – formula that’s not made in the United States – that’s not been approved by the FDA. They could run into more problems,” said Stonestreet.

Until the shelves are full again, Stonestreet says if you’re struggling, give the WIC clinic a call and they can help, but she feels confident that supply is starting to pick back up.

“I was at a store yesterday and I was surprised when I saw this formula that no one has been able to get, and there was like seven cans of it,” said Stonestreet. “So, it was a good feeling. I feel like it’s starting to come back.”

If you’re a WIC participant and having trouble finding the formula that’s stated in your benefits package, call your local health department about the option to temporarily change that.

If you’re not a WIC participant and want to find out if you’re eligible, click here to take the prescreening test online.

