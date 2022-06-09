Birthday Club
West Side Nut Club annual Cruise-In set for this weekend

West Side Nut Club gives green light to 19th Annual Cruise-In
West Side Nut Club Cruise-In from 2021.(tcw-wfie)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Cruise-In will hit West Franklin Street once again this weekend.

That’s happening Saturday from 3 to 8 p.m.

Registration is from 2 to 6 p.m. and is free. Registration tables will be set up in the median across from the West Side Public Library and Sportsman’s.

Officials say it’s the same stretch of Franklin Street used for the Fall Festival.

We spoke with the West Side Nut Club Thursday morning about what they are looking forward to with this year’s Cruise-In.

You can watch that interview below.

West Side Nut Club interview on this year's Cruise-In

