West Side Nut Club annual Cruise-In set for this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Cruise-In will hit West Franklin Street once again this weekend.

That’s happening Saturday from 3 to 8 p.m.

Registration is from 2 to 6 p.m. and is free. Registration tables will be set up in the median across from the West Side Public Library and Sportsman’s.

Officials say it’s the same stretch of Franklin Street used for the Fall Festival.

We spoke with the West Side Nut Club Thursday morning about what they are looking forward to with this year’s Cruise-In.

