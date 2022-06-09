Warrick Co. Community Foundation distributes over $90K

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Community Foundation now knows how it will distribute over $90,000 of Community Good Grants.

The funds came from donors and will go to twelve organizations throughout the county.

These include Bread of Life Ministry, Chemo Buddies and Tri-State Food Bank.

The Community Foundation website says they help people improve life not just today but for the future.

