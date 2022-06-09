Warrick Co. Community Foundation distributes over $90K
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Community Foundation now knows how it will distribute over $90,000 of Community Good Grants.
The funds came from donors and will go to twelve organizations throughout the county.
These include Bread of Life Ministry, Chemo Buddies and Tri-State Food Bank.
The Community Foundation website says they help people improve life not just today but for the future.
