Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Warrick Co. Community Foundation distributes over $90K

Warrick Co. Community Foundation distributes over $90K
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Community Foundation now knows how it will distribute over $90,000 of Community Good Grants.

The funds came from donors and will go to twelve organizations throughout the county.

These include Bread of Life Ministry, Chemo Buddies and Tri-State Food Bank.

The Community Foundation website says they help people improve life not just today but for the future.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Taylor Smith. Right: Timothy Wilson.
Coroner releases name of newborn found not breathing, parents arrested
Henderson officials: 2 dead after fall in drainage collection system
Coroner identifies men who died at Big Rivers in Henderson
Boonville student dies after bike crash
Boonville students participate in ‘honor walk’ for late classmate
Christopher McGee.
Evansville man sentenced to 24 years in child sex crime case
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign

Latest News

Kentucky State Capitol
Lobbying spending topped $11 million during Kentucky session
The Cottage hosting inaugural Strawberry Festival in Owensboro.
The Cottage hosting inaugural Strawberry Festival in Owensboro
Interview with owner of The Cottage Farm, Marlene Knight.
Interview with owner of The Cottage Farm, Marlene Knight.
Henderson kicking off ‘Movies in the Park’ Thursday