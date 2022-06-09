Birthday Club
USI guard Isaiah Stafford transfers to John A. Logan College

By Tamar Sher
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball guard Isaiah Stafford is transferring to John A. Logan College for his sophomore season.

Stafford made the announcement on social media Tuesday.

He played in 23 games and started in 13 games for the Screaming Eagles during his freshman season.

Stafford averaged 8.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

