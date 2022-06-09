USI guard Isaiah Stafford transfers to John A. Logan College

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball guard Isaiah Stafford is transferring to John A. Logan College for his sophomore season.

Stafford made the announcement on social media Tuesday.

He played in 23 games and started in 13 games for the Screaming Eagles during his freshman season.

Stafford averaged 8.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

