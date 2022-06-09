Birthday Club
Truck drivers could receive $500 fine for driving oversized loads in Boonville

By Bernado Malone
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Boonville truck drivers will now be ticketed for driving on city streets.

Any truck weighing over 10,000 tons will be fined $500 for breaking the city weight limit ordinance. Crews have put up weight limit signs throughout the city, but officials say truck drivers continue to ignore the signs.

Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt says drivers can still make local deliveries, but most of them are taking a shortcut.

“What happening is either through the GPS not being updated on some of the truck drivers’ GPS – when they’re out doing their runs and everything,” Mayor Wyatt said. “They might just ignore it, and they’re using it as a shortcut through the city of Boonville.”

If residents see truck drivers on city streets, they are encouraged to notify the police.

