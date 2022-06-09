Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 6/9
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Authorities say a 13-day-old baby is dead and his parents are in jail. An autopsy is set for later today.

We now know the names of the men who died after falling into a drainage collection system at Big Rivers Electric Corp. We spoke to one of the victim’s family members. He says the father of two was always working to help the people around him.

Emotions ran high during testimony on gun violence in the House of Representatives. An 11-year-old who survived the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School is calling on Congress to help stop gun violence.

It’s that time of year for festivals! A new event is coming to the Owensboro area and if you’re a strawberry fan, this one is for you.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

