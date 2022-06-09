Birthday Club
Sturgis man critical after being hit by a car in Florida

(WCAX)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL. (WFIE) - A 19-year-old from Sturgis, Kentucky, is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Troopers say he did not see the car and ran out in front of it.

They say the driver tried to avoid him, but still hit him before crashing into a utility pole.

The release from authorities did not give the man’s name.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

