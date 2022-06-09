Sturgis man critical after being hit by a car in Florida

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL. (WFIE) - A 19-year-old from Sturgis, Kentucky, is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Troopers say he did not see the car and ran out in front of it.

They say the driver tried to avoid him, but still hit him before crashing into a utility pole.

The release from authorities did not give the man’s name.

