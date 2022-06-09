Birthday Club
Several railroad crossings in Princeton to close for repairs

(WWNY)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton city officials say there will be several railroad crossings closed over the next several days.

They say these crossings will be closed as needed for track repairs.

The following are expected to be closed.

  • Embree
  • Hall
  • Clark
  • Monroe
  • Pinkney
  • Mulberry
  • Hart
  • Makemson

You’re asked to use alternate routes while the work is being done.

