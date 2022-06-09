Several railroad crossings in Princeton to close for repairs

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton city officials say there will be several railroad crossings closed over the next several days.

They say these crossings will be closed as needed for track repairs.

The following are expected to be closed.

Embree

Hall

Clark

Monroe

Pinkney

Mulberry

Hart

Makemson

You’re asked to use alternate routes while the work is being done.

