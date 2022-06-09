Primetime opening new location in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A familiar Tri-State restaurant is opening up a second location.

Newburgh’s Primetime will be opening up on the northside of Evansville.

It’ll be in the old Roca Bar North, right off Highway 41.

The owner, Dave Parker, says they’ll be opening mid-summer.

We’re told they’re going to have the same Primetime menu.

You might see workers out rebranding the outside of the building while they get ready to open.

If you’re looking for work, you can email here to apply.

