Police: Children left alone, woman charged with neglect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman has been charged with two counts of neglect after police say children in her care were left alone.

The affidavit shows officers were called to Pueblo Pass the night of April 29.

A caller told authorities two young girls had been outside of their apartment all day.

A witness told the officers on scene she saw Jacquline Elbahga, who is their guardian and grandmother, leave about 20 minutes prior.

She said Elbahga yelled at the girls to get in the car. She says they ran in the opposite direction, so Elbahga left.

Officers say they found the girls running near a lake. They say the younger one was screaming, and police could not get them to come up near the apartments.

Another neighbor was able to get the girls to come to her apartment. She told officers she’s had to do this before when they were outside, and nobody was around. The neighbor told officers they were usually hungry, so she fed them dinner sometimes.

Officers say another adult who lives with Elbahga arrived home. She had just left work and was able to call Elbahga.

While waiting, officers say they were let into the apartment. They say the room for the girls had no furniture, except one cot that was covered in boxes and clothes.

Police say the entire room was cluttered and not suitable for children. They also say the refrigerator and cabinets had almost no food.

Officers say Elbahga finally arrived home after 9:30 p.m. and admitted she left the girls outside by themselves.

They say she told them the girls wouldn’t get in the car, and she didn’t have time to go chasing them.

Police say she told them “I want to f*** them up a lot of days,” but then denied any physical punishment.

They say DCS workers told them this wasn’t the first assessment with Elbahga and the girls.

Court records show a warrant wasn’t issued for Elbahga’s arrest until Tuesday. She was booked into jail around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

A mug shot was not available at the time of this report.

