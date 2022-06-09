Birthday Club
Parents charged in baby’s death have first court appearance

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The parents arrested after the death of their baby were in court this afternoon.

47-year old Timothy Wilson and 26-year old Taylor Smith are facing neglect of a dependent causing death charges.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash for each.

Police say Smith told them she fell asleep and woke up with her 13-day old underneath her in their West Oregon Street home Wednesday morning.

The coroner says Wade Wilson died at the scene. An autopsy is being performed Thursday evening.

Police say the Department of Child Services ordered Smith to stay away from the baby, but Timothy Wilson ignored those orders saying they wanted to be together as a family.

Taylor Smith (left) and Timothy Wilson were arrested after a 2-week-old child in their care was...
Taylor Smith (left) and Timothy Wilson were arrested after a 2-week-old child in their care was found not breathing by authorities.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)

