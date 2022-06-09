Ohio Co. rape case waived to Grand Jury

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An Ohio County Grand Jury will decide if there’s enough evidence to proceed with the case against a man accused of kidnapping a 12-year old girl outside the Hartford Library.

Hartford Police say this security footage shows the abduction.

Officers say 30-year-old Brett McKinney tied the girl up, before taking her to a storage facility nearby and raping her. Police say she escaped.

Police say the security footage and a description from the victim led them to McKinney.

He’s facing a long list of charges.

