North Posey softball making first trip to state in 15 years

POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This upcoming weekend is a big one for several area high school softball teams as the IHSAA postseason tournaments reach the state level.

For the North Posey softball program, the Vikings (24-1) are heading back to state for the second time in program history.

The only previous time that North Posey competed for a state title was 2007 – when most of the girls on this year’s team were literally just babies. There’s some irony there because the 2022 Vikings squad is really young with only one senior and three juniors. However, these girls are playing more like seasoned veterans.

“Winter workouts, they were a little like I was getting nervous,” North Posey junior Lauren Kihn said. “We all were looking really rusty and just young, and we just didn’t look prepared for the season, but as like the first couple practices, I got more confident in the team.”

“A lot of us just have to step up and help our senior out,” North Posey sophomore Sibyl Renshaw said. “We definitely talked about it as a team, and as coaches, they were just reminding us how good we were and how we could get to where we are right now.”

“I don’t have the words. I can barely talk about the semistate yet, it’s not really sunk in,” North Posey softball head coach Gary Gentil said. “It’s been 15 years since we’ve been in this part. Hopefully, we have a chance to let that absorb at the moment.”

The Vikings will square off against Eastside (28-1) for the IHSAA Class 2A state championship at Purdue University’s Bittinger Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Action is slated to begin at 3:30 p.m. CST.

