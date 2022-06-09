Birthday Club
Lobbying spending topped $11 million during Kentucky session

Kentucky State Capitol
Kentucky State Capitol
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Lobbying groups spent more than $11 million to try to influence legislation during this year’s General Assembly session in Kentucky.

That’s according to reports from the Legislative Ethics Branch Commission.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that the total beats a record set in 2018, when $10.67 million was spent to influence legislators in Frankfort.

The state’s top lobbying spender this past session was the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

It spent almost $184,000 on lobbying for or against more than 70 bills.

The Kentucky Hospital Association spent the second most, with more than $149,000 spent lobbying.

Twenty lobbying groups spent more than $50,000.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

