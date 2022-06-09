KSP: Angel Initiative drug program sees increase in participants

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Drug addiction is difficult to overcome, but Kentucky State Police says the Angel Initiative is helping.

This program has helped five people so far this year, and that’s just at the KSP post in Henderson. They have growing numbers across Kentucky.

The KSP Angel Initiative drug program has been around for a couple of years now, but Trooper Corey King says the numbers have been especially good lately.

“You’ve got to keep in mind, whether it be five, 10, 15 or even one – these are people that have hit rock bottom and decided that they needed help and want to do something about it,” said King. “We want to make sure we’re that vehicle to get them the help they need so they can have a brighter future.”

Anyone facing addiction can go to one of 16 KSP posts, and hand over their illegal drugs, without fearing any legal consequences.

KSP will give them a spot in a treatment facility to help them with their addiction.

“People who want to hand us their illicit drugs, we don’t charge them,” said King. “We take that and destroy that property and give them the help they want, because bear in mind, those people who come there to say, ‘I’m an addict,’ that takes a lot in and of itself.”

King says their help knows no bounds. The Henderson post has been seeing people from all over.

“We have seen people from other states who have come to Post 16,” said King. “We have seen people from other counties.”

So how do people find out about the program? King says every post has what’s called a victim’s advocate.

“It’s a civilian position, not a uniform person to make sure you get the right treatment for addiction, and goes out in the community to network with other people struggling with addiction,” King said.

KSP has a tab for this program on their website, where they have a brochure with more of their details and how to get help.

