Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

KSP: Angel Initiative drug program sees increase in participants

KSP: Angel Initiative drug program sees increase in participants
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Drug addiction is difficult to overcome, but Kentucky State Police says the Angel Initiative is helping.

This program has helped five people so far this year, and that’s just at the KSP post in Henderson. They have growing numbers across Kentucky.

The KSP Angel Initiative drug program has been around for a couple of years now, but Trooper Corey King says the numbers have been especially good lately.

“You’ve got to keep in mind, whether it be five, 10, 15 or even one – these are people that have hit rock bottom and decided that they needed help and want to do something about it,” said King. “We want to make sure we’re that vehicle to get them the help they need so they can have a brighter future.”

Anyone facing addiction can go to one of 16 KSP posts, and hand over their illegal drugs, without fearing any legal consequences.

KSP will give them a spot in a treatment facility to help them with their addiction.

“People who want to hand us their illicit drugs, we don’t charge them,” said King. “We take that and destroy that property and give them the help they want, because bear in mind, those people who come there to say, ‘I’m an addict,’ that takes a lot in and of itself.”

King says their help knows no bounds. The Henderson post has been seeing people from all over.

“We have seen people from other states who have come to Post 16,” said King. “We have seen people from other counties.”

So how do people find out about the program? King says every post has what’s called a victim’s advocate.

“It’s a civilian position, not a uniform person to make sure you get the right treatment for addiction, and goes out in the community to network with other people struggling with addiction,” King said.

KSP has a tab for this program on their website, where they have a brochure with more of their details and how to get help.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Taylor Smith. Right: Timothy Wilson.
Coroner releases name of newborn found not breathing, parents arrested
Henderson officials: 2 dead after fall in drainage collection system
Coroner identifies men who died at Big Rivers in Henderson
John Stevens.
Grandson of 85-yr-old homicide victim charged with murder
Christopher McGee.
Evansville man sentenced to 24 years in child sex crime case
Casey White returning to Alabama
Alabama paying out $5K in reward money after Casey White capture

Latest News

KSP: Angel Initiative drug program sees increase in participants
KSP: Angel Initiative drug program sees increase in participants
Experts offer tips to drivers on ways to save money at the gas pump
Experts offer tips to drivers on ways to save money at the gas pump
Grandson of 85-yr-old homicide victim charged with murder
Grandson of 85-yr-old homicide victim charged with murder
Truck drivers could receive $500 fine for driving oversized loads in Boonville
Truck drivers could receive $500 fine for driving oversized loads in Boonville