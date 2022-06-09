Birthday Club
Henderson kicking off ‘Movies in the Park’ Thursday
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson and the Parks & Recreation Department will host “Movies in the Park” this summer.

The first free film kicks off Thursday with “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

You can watch it in Audubon Mill Park at dusk.

You’re asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

You won’t want to forget about some snacks.

The Parks and Rec Department is seeking community input for the next movie in July.

You can fill out a survey online.

