Experts offer tips to drivers on ways to save money at the gas pump

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the first time ever, gasoline is now closing in on $5 per gallon nationwide, according to AAA officials.

Meanwhile, experts say there doesn’t seem to be any relief in sight.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to drastically stop the strain on people’s wallets, but learning some tips at the gas station and taking better care of your car can help you get more out of every mile.

From the time you fill up your tank, to what you do after you fill it, there are several ways you can try to save a few bucks at the gas pump.

“It really starts with regular vehicle maintenance, making sure to get your oil changed on time, taking care of any check engine lights when they appear, and also making sure your tires are properly inflated,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria.

Chabarria says another big tip is simply adjusting your driving habits. Aggressive accelerating and hard braking can lower your fuel economy by 30% and he says it’s best to just follow the speed limit.

“We know that most vehicles top out their fuel economy at around 55 miles per hour, which is of course most state highway speeds. So, not that we need another excuse to follow the speed limit, but when you start going above those speeds, you’re only going to lose miles per gallon,” said Chabarria.

Auto industry experts say it’s best to fill up your tanks on a weekday instead of a weekend, and earlier in the day when the temperatures are a little cooler.

The colder the ground, the more dense the gasoline.

It could also help to pump your glass slower and not squeeze the trigger of the nozzle all the way down.

If you are pumping at a fast rate, some of the liquid that goes to your tank becomes vapor.

“You know, unfortunately, there’s no magic wand we can wave that’s going to dramatically increase your fuel economy,” said Chabarria. “However, there’s several steps that every driver can take to, of course, try to get the most out of their fuel, especially when prices are where they’re at.”

