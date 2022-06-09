Daviess County softball team seeks redemption in KHSAA State Tournament

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County softball team advanced to the KHSAA state quarterfinals after shutting out the Estill County Engineers in the Sweet 16 round on Saturday.

After shutting out three of their last four opponents, the Panthers (31-5) need to win three games in three days to become state champions.

Daviess County is no stranger to postseason success, finishing as state champion runner-ups this past season. Entering with a more experienced and mature lineup, this year’s group is heading into the Elite Eight to face Ballard in a rematch from the 2021 state tournament, where the Panthers came away victorious.

Having already been to the finish line, the Panthers say they know what it takes to bring home the big prize.

“I think we’re all ready for it,” Daviess County junior pitcher Raylee Roby said. “We were there last year, so just going into the game knowing we can do it.”

“The pitcher we’re going to face this next game, we faced her last year, so we kind of know what we’re getting with her,” Daviess County senior catcher Millie Roberts said. “Even though we’re going into the state tournament, it’s so good to be in a routine and do everything normal because we had so much success in the regular season.”

“As far as motivating them or understanding what they have to do, that’s not a problem,” Daviess County head coach John Biggs said. “They understand what they have to do. Being in that situation, and being there last year, is an advantage. Just the whole routine, there’s so many guidelines and timelines that you have to face that you don’t face in the regular season. Those things are not a surprise, so then they can concentrate on the game plan and the game itself.”

Daviess County starts the big weekend in Lexington at 7 p.m. CST on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.