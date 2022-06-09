The Cottage hosting inaugural Strawberry Festival in Owensboro.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s that time of year for festivals and summer fun to start back up!

A new event is coming to the Owensboro area, and if you’re a strawberry fan or just like to have fun, this one is for you.

You might remember The Cottage back when Owensboro’s burger week was in full swing. They made the delicious Owenburger, but this time they’re not focusing on burgers.

They’re focusing on strawberries for the inaugural Strawberry Festival this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, you will be able to enjoy plenty of strawberry-themed food and treats.

The festival will include free entertainment from country artist and local American Idol contestant, Dakota Hayden, and award-winning blues artist Tommy Marsh of Crooked Eye Tommy.

Owensboro’s own Tommy Stillwell will also take the stage. Emmalee Chinn will share her country vibe as well.

There will also be a petting zoo, pony rides, a large vendor fair with over 85 vendors, arts & crafts and many family fun activities.

The owner of The Cottage, Marlene Knight, says the idea for the festival was relatively simple. She wanted to spotlight area producers and artisans and support local services.

Partial Proceeds will go towards Airport-Sorgho Fire Department’s annual collection for WBKR’s Christmas Wish program.

There will be a $10 per-car fee, and food will be available to purchase.

