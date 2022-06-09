Birthday Club
Cooler, Less Humid

6/8 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:45 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny to mostly sunny and less humid as high temps drop to 80-degrees. Tonight, partly cloudy with lows temps near 60-degrees.

Friday, rain, and a few thunderstorms return under mostly cloudy skies. The best chances of rain set up during the afternoon. Cooler as high temps drop into the mid to upper 70s. Friday night, mostly cloudy with scattered rain early as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Saturday, becoming mostly sunny and comfortable with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

