Big warmup over the weekend, next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Thursday was sunny and pleasant with low humidity, since the cold front pushed through. Friday will bring more clouds and a few scattered showers and storms with highs near 80. Mainly dry for the weekend, and a little warmer each day. Saturday will be sunny with a high of 83, and Sunday will warm to 86. Our first heat wave of the season and highest temps of the year so far will arrive next week. Highs will top out near 90 on Monday with a few afternoon storms possible. Highs then surge into the middle 90s Tuesday through Thursday.

