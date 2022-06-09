Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

99-year-old WWII Veteran dies on D-Day anniversary

Dudley Riley
Dudley Riley(Beshear Funeral Home (Background from MGN Online))
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The funeral for the oldest member of the Webster County Lions Club is set for Saturday.

99-year old Dudley Riley, of Dawson Springs, once stormed the beaches of Normandy while serving in the U.S. Army during World War II.

He died Monday, the anniversary of D-Day.

We’re told he was a Prisoner of War in Germany for a year, but escaped the camp. He suffered frost bite in his toes, which had to be removed.

In 2018, he was finally awarded a Purple Heart for his service.

After the war, Riley worked in several Veteran’s hospitals.

There’s a bridge named after him on HWY 109 in Dawson Springs.

Riley was also a published author with his book Farm Boy, Soldier, Daddy.

His service is set for 2 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home. It will be streamed live on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Taylor Smith. Right: Timothy Wilson.
Coroner releases name of newborn found not breathing, parents arrested
Henderson officials: 2 dead after fall in drainage collection system
Coroner identifies men who died at Big Rivers in Henderson
John Stevens.
Grandson of 85-yr-old homicide victim charged with murder
Christopher McGee.
Evansville man sentenced to 24 years in child sex crime case
Casey White returning to Alabama
Alabama paying out $5K in reward money after Casey White capture

Latest News

Brett McKinney Mugshot
Ohio Co. rape case waived to Grand Jury
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs
Gov. Beshear gives update 6 months after deadly Kentucky tornadoes
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance costs