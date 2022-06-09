99-year-old WWII Veteran dies on D-Day anniversary

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The funeral for the oldest member of the Webster County Lions Club is set for Saturday.

99-year old Dudley Riley, of Dawson Springs, once stormed the beaches of Normandy while serving in the U.S. Army during World War II.

He died Monday, the anniversary of D-Day.

We’re told he was a Prisoner of War in Germany for a year, but escaped the camp. He suffered frost bite in his toes, which had to be removed.

In 2018, he was finally awarded a Purple Heart for his service.

After the war, Riley worked in several Veteran’s hospitals.

There’s a bridge named after him on HWY 109 in Dawson Springs.

Riley was also a published author with his book Farm Boy, Soldier, Daddy.

His service is set for 2 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home. It will be streamed live on their Facebook page.

