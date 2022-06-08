Birthday Club
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We’re on alert for some severe storms today. We’ll have what you need to know all throughout Sunrise.

The man accused of fighting and threatening officers during a death-turned homicide investigation is set to make his first court appearance today.

Today, we could learn more about the two men who died after falling into a drainage collection system in Henderson County. Officials say it happened at Big Rivers electric corporation. The company released a statement overnight.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is looking for new jail officers. We’ll have their requirements throughout Sunrise.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Boonville student dies after bike crash
Henderson officials: 2 dead after fall in drainage collection system
1 dead after Evansville shooting
Coroner identifies teen shot and killed in Evansville
Evansville Police investigate stabbing
EPD investigating stabbing
New information released in E. Michigan St. homicide investigation
New information released in E. Michigan St. homicide investigation

Latest News

Man accused of fighting, threatening officers to appear in court
USSSA Pride returns to Bosse Field for inaugural exhibition season series
Over 100 people attend annual job fair in Hopkins Co.
