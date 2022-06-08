Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We’re on alert for some severe storms today. We’ll have what you need to know all throughout Sunrise.

The man accused of fighting and threatening officers during a death-turned homicide investigation is set to make his first court appearance today.

Today, we could learn more about the two men who died after falling into a drainage collection system in Henderson County. Officials say it happened at Big Rivers electric corporation. The company released a statement overnight.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is looking for new jail officers. We’ll have their requirements throughout Sunrise.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.