Watch: Gov. Beshear recognizing W. Ky. coroners after Dec. tornadoes
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Beshear is speaking at the 140th annual state convention of the Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky.
He’ll sign a proclamation recognizing those Western Kentucky funeral homes that cared for and buried the victims of December’s deadly tornadoes.
The convention is underway in Louisville.
