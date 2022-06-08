Watch: Gov. Beshear recognizing W. Ky. coroners after Dec. tornadoes

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Beshear is speaking at the 140th annual state convention of the Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky.

He’ll sign a proclamation recognizing those Western Kentucky funeral homes that cared for and buried the victims of December’s deadly tornadoes.

The convention is underway in Louisville.

