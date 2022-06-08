Birthday Club
Watch: Gov. Beshear recognizing W. Ky. coroners after Dec. tornadoes

(WKYT)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Beshear is speaking at the 140th annual state convention of the Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky.

He’ll sign a proclamation recognizing those Western Kentucky funeral homes that cared for and buried the victims of December’s deadly tornadoes.

Watch it here at 1:30 p.m. Central.

The convention is underway in Louisville.

