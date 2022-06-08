Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office looking to hire over 20 jail officers

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is looking for new jail officers.

Sheriff Dave Wedding says they’re aggressively trying to get that message out.

Sheriff Wedding says they currently have to fill about 24 positions to have a full complement of jail officers.

Wedding says a new jail hire doesn’t need a law enforcement background to apply.

He says all you need is a high school education or equivalent. Once you’ve taken a general education test, you’ll be put through all of the training you need to become a jail officer.

Sheriff Wedding says new hires will get supervised training and field training within the jail before they’re released to their position.

He tells us the process is also very quick. Often times after the general education test you’ll take during the hiring process, they’ll do the interview the same day.

Wedding says the process is beneficial for those who are serious about gaining employment quickly.

“Yeah, it’s been pretty static for about two or three years,” Sheriff Wedding said. “We just had this tremendous dip in officers. And a matter of fact, because law enforcement has had mass exits of police officers, they’ve basically recruited a lot of our jail officers to become police officers. So we’ve lost a lot of jail officers to law enforcement in and around the Evansville area.”

He also says the benefits and pay are very competitive.

“We have very competitive wages, wonderful benefits including free health insurance, life insurance, pension plans, vacation packages, sick time, personal time off, clothing allowance, advanced training and also promotional opportunities as well,” Sheriff Wedding said.

If you’re interested in becoming a jail officer, you can apply on their website.

You can also call 812-421-6296 if you want to speak to someone over the phone.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.