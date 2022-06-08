USSSA Pride returns to Bosse Field for inaugural exhibition season series

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The USSSA Pride Women’s Professional Fastpitch Softball Team will make another stop in Evansville this summer.

According to a press release, the Pride will take on the Smash It Sports Vipers on July 12, 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m.

They say that event is going to be held at Bosse Field. The event is happening in conjunction with the USSSA Great Lakes Youth Softball Nationals at softball complexes all over the region.

Officials say 220 plus youth softball teams will be in town for the tournament.

Last year was the first time the Pride played in Evansville and over 4,000 fans attended the series each night.

For those who are interested, tickets are on sale through the Evansville Sports Corp website, or at the Bosse Field ticket office.

Officials say daily admission is $10 for general admission and $20 for lower reserved seats until Monday, July 11. On the day of the games, prices will increase to $15 for general admission and $25 for lower reserved.

Officials also say fireworks will follow the games each night of the series.

