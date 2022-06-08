Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

USSSA Pride returns to Bosse Field for inaugural exhibition season series

USSSA Pride returns to Bosse Field for inaugural exhibition season series
USSSA Pride returns to Bosse Field for inaugural exhibition season series(14 News)
By Tamar Sher and Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The USSSA Pride Women’s Professional Fastpitch Softball Team will make another stop in Evansville this summer.

According to a press release, the Pride will take on the Smash It Sports Vipers on July 12, 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m.

They say that event is going to be held at Bosse Field. The event is happening in conjunction with the USSSA Great Lakes Youth Softball Nationals at softball complexes all over the region.

Officials say 220 plus youth softball teams will be in town for the tournament.

Last year was the first time the Pride played in Evansville and over 4,000 fans attended the series each night.

For those who are interested, tickets are on sale through the Evansville Sports Corp website, or at the Bosse Field ticket office.

Officials say daily admission is $10 for general admission and $20 for lower reserved seats until Monday, July 11. On the day of the games, prices will increase to $15 for general admission and $25 for lower reserved.

Officials also say fireworks will follow the games each night of the series.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after Evansville shooting
Coroner identifies teen shot and killed in Evansville
Police: Hit and run driver leaves child behind
Boonville student dies after bike crash
Abigail Maitlen
Police: Driver high on several drugs also had child in car
Update: HCSO releases name of person involved in deadly motorcycle crash
Update: HCSO releases name of person involved in deadly motorcycle crash

Latest News

Tecumseh softball state-bound for the third time in five seasons
Tecumseh softball state-bound for the third time in five seasons
Mater Dei seniors compete in state doubles tournament
Mater Dei seniors compete in state doubles tournament
Jeff Hall
50 year Ellis Park veteran & Director of Racing Operation passes away
Tecumseh baseball inches closer to first state championship berth in a decade
Tecumseh baseball inches closer to first state championship berth in a decade