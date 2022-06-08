Birthday Club
Tribute displayed at Boonville High School wrestling room for student who died in bike crash

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is a tribute to the Boonville High School wrestler who died this week after a bike crash.

Photos, flowers, and the uniform of Gage McCoy are up in the wrestling room.

His head gear and the head gear of his fellow teammates are also hanging in silent tribute.

There was an honor walk at the school for Gage yesterday.

The funeral is set for Saturday at Baker Chapel in Boonville.

Tribute to Gage McCoy at Boonville High School wrestling room
Tribute to Gage McCoy at Boonville High School wrestling room(Dusty Marchand)

