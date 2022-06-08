Tecumseh softball state-bound for the third time in five seasons

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tecumseh softball punched their ticket to the 1A state championship after defeating Hauser on Saturday in the semi-state championship.

“I know a lot of people expected us to do this, but we still had to work hard, and it was my last year so it meant a lot to me to be able to actually get to the top and go to state,” senior pitcher Ashtyn Green said. “These girls, I love them all. They’re all my best friends, we’re all really close.”

The Braves return to the 1A state championship on a dominant seven game win streak, as they are averaging eight runs per game in the postseason.

The last time the Lady Braves played in the state title game was in 2019, so for most of the players this is their first time competing for the trophy.

Head coach Gordon Wood has led the Braves to three state championship victories over the years and he says he is confident in this group of women.

“Out of 110 teams, you’re down to two,” Wood said. “Outside the COVID year, this is the third time in five years we’ve got there. This is a different bunch of girls. There’s only four that’s been there, but a whole bunch of them just won a state championship in basketball so they know the pressure. If we relax and play our game we’re going to win.”

The Braves take on South Central from Union Mills Friday at 4:30 p.m. CT in the 1A state championship at Purdue University.

