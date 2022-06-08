Birthday Club
Police: Evansville parents arrested after 1-week-old found not breathing

Left: Taylor Smith. Right: Timothy Wilson.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two Evansville parents are in jail after officers were called to help with an infant that wasn’t breathing.

Officers went to West Oregon Street just before 7 Wednesday morning for a one-week-old that was not breathing.

Authorities say Evansville fire crews and AMR were already on scene, trying to resuscitate the child.

However, they say they couldn’t get the baby to start breathing again.

Officers say they found what appeared to be narcotics and paraphernalia in the home.

Detectives spoke with the mother of the infant, Taylor Smith.

Smith told them that she went to sleep with her child around 2 a.m. and woke up with the baby underneath her.

The father, Timothy Wilson, was also at the home.

According to a press release, Wilson told detectives that Smith was ordered by the Department of Child Services not to be around the child due to a prior investigation.

They say Wilson ignored the order “to be a family.”

Officers received a warrant and say they found evidence of narcotic use.

They also say the home had no running water and conditions were unfavorable.

Both Smith and Wilson were arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

