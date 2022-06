EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A section of Claremont Avenue on the west side of Evansville is set to close.

That will be from Barker Avenue to Dreier Boulevard.

It’s part of that the Refresh Evansville project.

Crews are putting in new water mains.

Only local traffic is allowed through.

