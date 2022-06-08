Mater Dei seniors compete in state doubles tournament

Birthday Club
By Tamar Sher
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - High School girls tennis individual state tournaments are happening this weekend.

Mater Dei senior duo Kelly Blair and Chrissy Marx advanced to the state doubles quarterfinal, now 8-0 in the postseason, after finishing 16-2 in the regular season.

While the pair has played together since their freshman year, Blair and Marx have never made it to the state tournament.

They both say this run has exceeded their expectations.

“Definitely one of our main goals this season was to get really far. We were saying semi-state, but we surprised ourselves and we made it to state,” Blair said.

“Being together since freshman year has helped a lot,” Marx said. “We both know each other so well, we know our strengths, our weaknesses, what motivates us, We both have this amazing passion for the game. That all has just come together to bring us right here to where we are.”

The state quarterfinal match against Covington is happening at Park Tudor School in Indianapolis at 1 p.m. CT on Friday.

