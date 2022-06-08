Birthday Club
Man accused of fighting, threatening officers to appear in court

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of fighting and threatening officers during a death investigation turned homicide is set to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

This happened last week on East Michigan Street.

Officials say 85-year-old Betty Ann Stevens was strangled and suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

We’re told Betty Stevens’ grandson, 40-year-old John Stevens, told dispatch his grandmother was dead in the backyard.

Officials say he said he didn’t want officers there.

When officers got a warrant for his clothes, authorities say he put up a fight.

Stevens is facing several charges of intimidation and battery.

We’ll have updates on his court appearance tonight on 14 News.

